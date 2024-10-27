



India has expressed "deep concern" following the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, which has resulted in casualties, including the deaths of four individuals due to Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets. The situation has raised alarms regarding the potential for a broader regional conflict, with India emphasizing that "hostilities are to nobody’s benefit" and calling for restraint from all parties involved.





On October 26, 2024, Israel conducted significant airstrikes against military installations in Iran as a retaliatory measure following a missile barrage launched by Iran earlier in October. The strikes reportedly targeted missile production facilities and air defence systems across several Iranian provinces, including Tehran.





The Iranian military confirmed that two of its soldiers were killed during these strikes. However, Iranian authorities characterized the damage as "limited," suggesting that the strikes did not achieve their intended objectives on a larger scale.





Iran has vowed to defend itself against Israeli aggression and has indicated that it retains the right to retaliate. Analysts suggest that the relatively minor damage from the Israeli strikes might allow Iran to exercise restraint while still maintaining its position against further Israeli actions.





India's statement reflects its longstanding policy of advocating for peace and stability in the region. The Indian government has historically called for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to conflicts involving its neighbours and other nations. The current situation underscores the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics, where escalations can have far-reaching implications not only for regional security but also for global stability.





As tensions continue to rise between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in military operations, the international community is closely monitoring developments. The potential for further escalation remains high, prompting calls for de-escalation and renewed diplomatic efforts to address underlying issues.







