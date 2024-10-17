



Nouakchott: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritania on Wednesday in the first visit by an Indian President to the African country. She arrived in Mauritania on the second leg of her three-nation visit.





President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport.





She was warmly received by President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.





"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritania, on the second leg of her three nation visit. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Mauritania. On her arrival at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H.E. Mr Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and was accorded a ceremonial welcome," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.





President Murmu arrived in Mauritania from Algeria. On the final day of her state visit to Algeria on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu visited the ruins of ancient Roman city of Tipasa, the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, and Hamma Garden.





These historical sites, situated in and around the coastal city of Tipasa, provided the President Murmu with a unique glimpse into Algeria's rich cultural and historical legacy. The President was accompanied by Algeria's Minister of Culture Soraya Mouloudji, and Tipaza Governor Aboubakr Boucetta.





President Murmu is on a three-nation tour of Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19.





