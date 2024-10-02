



The Indian Army's procurement of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) from Bharat Forge is progressing towards a potential deal soon. This follows the issuance of a significant tender for the acquisition of 400 towed gun systems, valued at ₹6,500 crore, aimed at enhancing India's artillery capabilities with indigenous technology.





The ATAGS, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems, is designed to replace older artillery systems in service. It features a 155 mm/52 calibre configuration and has undergone extensive field trials, successfully completing all necessary evaluations as of May 2022. The Indian Army plans to induct 307 units of ATAGS, with contracts expected to be finalized by FY2025.





TATA Advanced systems is also likely to get orders for the ATAGS system.





Bharat Forge has been actively preparing for this potential order, having successfully completed the final revalidation trials of the ATAGS after five years of rigorous testing. The Indian Army is expected to procure around 307 units of this artillery system, which is designed to enhance the firepower of the military.

Additionally, Bharat Forge has already begun exporting ATAGS, with recent deliveries made to Armenia, indicating the system's operational readiness and international interest. The company aims to establish a strong foothold in both domestic and global markets for artillery systems.





Bharat Forge is not alone in this tender; several other defence manufacturers, including Larsen & Toubro, Adani Defence, and state-owned entities like AWEIL, are also vying for contracts. Each company is proposing various artillery systems that meet the Army's requirements for lighter and more versatile guns suitable for deployment in challenging terrains such as high-altitude areas.





As the competition intensifies, Bharat Forge's offerings, particularly the ATAGS and its other artillery systems like the MAG-ER ultra-light howitzer, are expected to play a crucial role in meeting the Army's operational needs. The final selection will hinge on technical specifications, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to fulfil operational requirements effectively.





Reports of the Army's ATAGS deal with Bharat Forge being finalized soon is encouraging. The ATAGS is a highly advanced artillery gun system that has been developed indigenously by the DRDO. Its acquisition will significantly enhance the Indian Army's firepower and self-reliance.





Agencies







