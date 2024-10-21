



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently expressed optimism about India's economic future, stating, "By 2030, we'd probably be the third largest economy." This assertion is supported by a Goldman Sachs study predicting that India's economy could reach approximately USD 52.5 trillion by that year. Jaishankar emphasized that this growth trajectory reflects India's potential and ongoing economic reforms, positioning the country as a significant player on the global stage.





EAM Jaishankar has expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory, suggesting that by 2030, India is likely to become the third-largest economy in the world, following the United States and China. This projection aligns with various analyses that indicate India's economy could double in size during this period, positioning it firmly in the global economic landscape.





Several factors are contributing to this anticipated growth:





India has a large and youthful population, which can drive consumption and innovation. Ongoing reforms aimed at improving the business environment and attracting foreign investment are expected to bolster economic performance. India's role as a key player in global geopolitics, especially in light of recent events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has enhanced its economic significance.







