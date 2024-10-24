



In a recent interview, Sanjay Kumar Verma, India's former High Commissioner to Canada, strongly rejected allegations linking India to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Verma emphasized that no evidence has been presented by the Canadian government to substantiate its claims, labelling the accusations as politically motivated.





Verma stated, “No shred of evidence was shared with us” regarding the allegations made by Canadian authorities. He insisted that any claims against India must be backed by legally acceptable evidence, which has not been provided.





He characterized the allegations as politically driven, questioning why the Canadian government has not pursued formal charges if they possess evidence. He remarked, “If Mr. Trudeau or his colleagues know about it, is it not a crime not to file a charge sheet?”.





Verma clarified that while India seeks to understand the activities of pro-Khalistani groups in Canada for national interest reasons, this information gathering is conducted through open sources, such as newspapers and social media, rather than covert operations.





Despite the tensions, Verma expressed hope that Canada would continue to be a friend to India, emphasizing that issues between nations are not uncommon. He criticized the Trudeau administration for its handling of the situation, suggesting that it has led to a deterioration in diplomatic ties.







