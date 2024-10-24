



A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and injured by terrorists in the Tral area of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, on the morning of October 24, 2024. The victim, identified as Shubam Kumar from Bijnore, sustained a gunshot wound to his arm when assailants opened fire at him in Batagund village. He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.





This incident marks the third attack targeting non-local labourers in Kashmir within just one week. On October 20, a deadly assault occurred at a construction site in Ganderbal district, resulting in the deaths of six non-local labourers and a local doctor. Prior to that, on October 18, another labourer from Bihar was shot dead in Shopian district.





Authorities are investigating the motives behind these attacks, which have raised concerns about the safety of migrant workers in the region. The recent spate of violence has been attributed to terrorist groups operating in the area, with officials indicating that two foreign terrorists may have been involved in the Ganderbal attack.







