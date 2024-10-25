



Nvidia has proposed a joint venture with India to develop a custom artificial intelligence (AI) chip, aiming to leverage the country's substantial semiconductor design expertise. This initiative was discussed by Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year in the United States. The discussions are currently in preliminary stages, as confirmed by Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister for Electronics and IT.





The primary goal of this collaboration is to create an AI chip tailored specifically for the Indian market.





India is home to approximately 19% of the world's chip designers, many of whom work for global tech companies. Nvidia aims to tap into this talent pool to develop a chip that meets India's unique technological needs. The proposed chip could be used in various applications, including enhancing security systems like Kavach for the Indian Railways and powering AI initiatives across government and start-up sectors.





This partnership is seen as a crucial step towards establishing a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem in India, reducing dependency on foreign chip manufacturing and fostering local innovation.





Development Process





The development of the chip will involve collaboration between Nvidia and local entities. The core architecture will likely be designed by Nvidia's partners, such as Arm or AMD, while the final customization—accounting for about 10-20% of the design—will be handled by Indian organizations like the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) or private firms. This approach aims to ensure that the chip effectively addresses specific Indian use cases while enhancing local expertise in semiconductor technology.





This collaboration is strategically significant for both Nvidia and India.





Nvidia as a leading player in the AI chip market, partnering with India allows Nvidia to expand its influence in an emerging market while also benefiting from India's growing demand for AI technologies.





And for India developing indigenous technology aligns with India's broader goals of enhancing its technological capabilities and achieving self-sufficiency in critical sectors such as AI and semiconductors. It positions India as a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain and fosters innovation within its tech ecosystem.





Overall, if successful, this partnership could lead to significant advancements in India's AI landscape and bolster its position in the global semiconductor industry.











