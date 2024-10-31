



Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India, recently received dividend cheques amounting to ₹1,620 crore from key Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) during a performance review meeting held at South Block. This review aimed to assess the contributions of DPSUs towards the government's goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The ₹1,620 crore in dividends was shared among seven DPSUs, reflecting their financial performance and profitability in recent years.





Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for DPSUs to enhance their research and development efforts and to focus on indigenisation. He highlighted that developing new technologies is crucial for reducing dependency on imports and improving the operational capabilities of the armed forces.





During the meeting, Singh expressed satisfaction with the progress made by DPSUs and urged them to continue striving for innovation. He noted that the efforts in self-reliance have led to a significant cultural shift in India's defence sector, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and technological advancement.





The Defence Minister called for more collaboration between public and private sectors to strengthen India's defence industrial ecosystem. He encouraged stakeholders to come up with innovative solutions that would become indispensable for the armed forces.





This review comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Indian government to bolster domestic defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign military equipment.







