



ISRO is set to launch its first fully electric-propelled satellite, the Technology Demonstrator Satellite (TDS-01), in December 2024. This significant milestone marks India's advancement in satellite technology, particularly with the development of an indigenously built electric propulsion system (EPS).





TDS-01 will feature electric thrusters that have been developed entirely in India, a departure from previous systems that relied on imported technology, such as the Russian system used in the GSAT-9 satellite launched in 2017.





The electric propulsion system dramatically reduces fuel requirements. Traditionally, a four-tonne communication satellite would need around two tonnes of liquid fuel. With EPS, this requirement is reduced to just 200 kg of propellant gases like argon, ionized using solar power. This reduction not only lightens the satellite but also minimizes the size of its peripheral systems.





While electric propulsion offers greater fuel efficiency and lighter satellites, it generates lower thrust compared to chemical propulsion. Consequently, reaching geostationary orbit may take up to three months, significantly longer than the one week required by chemical thrusters.





In addition to the electric propulsion system, TDS-01 will incorporate travelling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs), which are essential for enhancing communication and remote sensing capabilities. The successful deployment of these amplifiers will represent a notable achievement for Indian space technology.





The launch of TDS-01 is a pivotal step for ISRO, demonstrating India's capability to develop advanced satellite technologies that are not only efficient but also reduce operational costs and complexities associated with traditional satellite designs.







