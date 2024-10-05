



New Delhi: Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, held a meeting with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.





On Friday, Alipov and Sukhu discussed the potential for business cooperation between Himachal Pradesh and Russia.





In a post on X, Alipov stated, "Had a fruitful meeting with Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today. The scope for expanding business ties between Himachal and Russian provinces is immense and inspiring."





Earlier, on July 9, Alipov noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia was crucial for discussing global and regional issues, as well as reviewing bilateral relations. During his official visit to Russia, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day.





Speaking to ANI, Alipov highlighted the importance of the visit in strengthening bilateral ties. He said, "We have welcomed the Prime Minister to Russia. This visit is significant for discussing global and regional matters, and most importantly, for reviewing our extensive bilateral relationship."





He further added, "We have several prospective projects underway, spanning areas such as oil and gas, defence, and culture. In every sector, there is significant scope for bilateral engagement and specific programmes to enhance our relationship and advance existing projects."





The Russian Ambassador also described the summit between the two leaders as highly significant and expressed optimism about PM Modi's participation in the upcoming BRICS summit.





"We look forward to continuing the annual summit exchanges, a practice that has been in place for the past 20 years," Alipov said.





When asked about the possibility of a Russian delegation visiting India, he responded, "We are anticipating a high-level delegation visit from Russia to India."





