



TATA Aircraft's Vadodara plant is set to deliver its first aircraft, the C-295, by 2026. This announcement was made by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of TATA Sons, during the inauguration of the facility by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on October 28, 2024.





The Vadodara plant represents India's first private military aircraft manufacturing facility, established through a collaboration between TATA Advanced Systems Ltd and Airbus. It will produce a total of 40 C-295 aircraft under a $2.5 billion deal finalized in 2021, which includes the delivery of 56 units to the Indian Air Force (IAF) .





The C-295 is designed for versatile roles including troop transport (up to 71 soldiers or 50 paratroopers), medical evacuations, disaster response, and maritime patrol operations. It can operate in remote areas and is capable of short take-offs and landings .





The first indigenously manufactured C-295 is expected to roll out in September 2026, with subsequent deliveries scheduled to complete by August 2031 .





This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to enhance domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign imports. It also aims to strengthen ties between India and Spain in the aerospace sector .





Chandrasekaran emphasized that this project is a significant milestone for India's defence industry, crediting the late Ratan TATA for his vision in establishing this venture.







