



The agreement between India and China regarding their border issues has been hailed as a significant advancement in bilateral relations, according to Denis Alipov, the Russian envoy to India. During a press interaction, Alipov characterized the pact as a "positive development" and emphasized the importance of the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.





Alipov noted that this meeting, which was the first between the two leaders in five years, provided a crucial opportunity for both nations to address longstanding border disputes.





He expressed satisfaction with the endorsement of an agreement focused on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This engagement is seen as a step towards stabilizing relations between the two countries, which have experienced tensions in recent years.





Furthermore, Alipov highlighted that the BRICS summit itself was a "total success," reinforcing that the grouping serves as an inclusive platform rather than an exclusive one. He reiterated Russia's support for the dialogue between India and China, indicating that such discussions are vital for regional stability and cooperation amidst global challenges.







