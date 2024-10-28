



Armenia has emerged as India’s leading defence export partner, marking a significant realignment in Eurasian geopolitics. With Indian defence exports reaching a record $2.63 billion in 2023-24, Armenia is securing advanced missile systems, surveillance aircraft, and rocket launchers from India. This shift helps the West Asian nation reduce its reliance on Russian arms while strengthening defences against regional threat.





Armenia is increasingly turning to India for military support, significantly moving away from its traditional reliance on Russian arms. This shift has been driven by dissatisfaction with delayed arms deliveries from Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly related to the Ukraine conflict.





The establishment of a $2 billion defence partnership in 2020 has allowed Armenia to procure advanced Indian military systems, including the Akash air defence missile system and Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems. This partnership marks a pivotal change in Armenia's defence procurement strategy, as it seeks reliable alternatives to Russian military supplies.





In the financial year 2023-24, India reported a record defence export value of approximately $2.63 billion, with Armenia ranking among the top three clients alongside the U.S. and France. The exports to Armenia include a range of finished military equipment such as artillery guns and advanced missile systems.





Armenia's total defence purchases from India have reached around $600 million by early 2024, making it the largest importer of Indian weapons over the past four years. This includes significant contracts for artillery systems and missile defence technology.





India's deepening ties with Armenia provide a strategic foothold in the South Caucasus, an area where both Turkish and Pakistani influences are significant. By strengthening its defence relationship with Armenia, India aims to enhance its geopolitical presence in a region that is critical for connectivity to European and Eurasian markets.





The backdrop of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly over Nagorno-Karabakh, further emphasizes Armenia's need for enhanced military capabilities, making Indian defence products particularly appealing during this period of heightened tension.





To solidify this burgeoning relationship, Armenia appointed a defence attaché to its embassy in New Delhi in 2023, which is expected to facilitate more structured military cooperation between the two nations.





As both countries navigate an increasingly multipolar world, their collaboration not only enhances Armenia's military capabilities but also allows India to expand its influence in a strategically important region.





Armenia's emergence as India's leading defence export destination is driven by a strategic pivot away from Russian dependency, robust bilateral agreements enhancing military capabilities, and a shared interest in countering regional threats. This relationship is poised for further growth as both nations seek to leverage their strengths amidst shifting global dynamics.







