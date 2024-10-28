



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the lack of a response from India following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which occurred in 2008. He emphasized that such inaction should never be repeated, stating, "We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. That there was a terror attack and there was no response" .





Jaishankar highlighted that Mumbai represents a significant symbol in the global fight against terrorism. He noted that during India's tenure on the UN Security Council, a counter-terrorism committee meeting was held at the Taj Hotel, one of the attack sites .





He asserted that India is now a leader in counter-terrorism efforts and stressed the country's commitment to a "zero tolerance" policy against terrorism. Jaishankar made it clear that future attacks would be met with decisive responses .





The minister criticized the previous government's approach to the attacks, referencing internal discussions where it was decided not to retaliate due to concerns over potential costs . He stated, "When this city was attacked, nothing was done," underlining a shift in policy since then .





Jaishankar also mentioned the need to expose those who engage in terrorism while maintaining normal business operations during the day, indicating a more aggressive stance towards such duality .











