



PierSight, an Ahmedabad-based spacetech start-up, has successfully unveiled its first all-weather maritime surveillance satellite, which integrates Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and Automatic Identification System (AIS) technologies. This innovative satellite is designed to provide comprehensive ocean coverage with revisit times of up to 30 minutes, significantly enhancing the monitoring capabilities for various maritime sectors, including shipping, defense, and environmental protection.





The satellite's SAR technology allows it to operate under any weather conditions, unlike traditional optical satellites that are limited by cloud cover and daylight. This capability enables real-time monitoring of maritime activities, such as detecting illegal fishing and oil spills, which are crucial for environmental conservation and regulatory compliance.





PierSight recently secured $6 million in seed funding to further develop its satellite technology. The funding round was co-led by Alpha Wave Ventures and Elevation Capital, with contributions from Techstars. The capital will be utilized for hardware procurement, team expansion, and the design and launch of both demo and operational satellites.





The start-up aims to deploy a constellation of SAR and AIS satellites that will function as "eyes and ears" at sea. This initiative is expected to set new standards in maritime surveillance, potentially revolutionizing how oceanic activities are monitored globally. The Indian spacetech market is projected to grow significantly, with PierSight positioned to play a pivotal role in this expansion.







