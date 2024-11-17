



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to embark on a significant four-day visit to Nepal from November 20 to November 24, 2024. This trip aims to bolster the already strong military and strategic ties between India and Nepal, amidst evolving regional security dynamics and challenges posed by external influences, particularly from China.





During his visit, General Dwivedi will be honoured with the honorary title of "General of the Nepal Army" by President Ramchandra Paudel. This tradition, which dates back to 1950, symbolizes the deep-rooted military relationship between the two nations.





General Dwivedi is expected to engage in extensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, as well as meet with key political figures including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The discussions will likely focus on enhancing military cooperation, addressing the stalled recruitment of Nepali Gorkhas into the Indian Army, and exploring future military hardware supplies.





The visit will also emphasize ongoing defence modernization efforts in both countries. Over 300 Nepali Army personnel have recently undergone training in India, and similar exchanges are expected to continue. The annual "Surya Kiran" joint military exercise will also be highlighted, with its 18th edition scheduled for December in Nepal, focusing on counterterrorism and disaster relief operations.





General Dwivedi is likely to visit the revered Muktinath Temple in Mustang, which holds significance for many Indian military personnel. This visit is particularly poignant as it commemorates the late General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, who had expressed a desire to visit the temple before his passing.





This visit comes at a crucial time when both India and Nepal are looking to reinforce their defence collaboration in light of regional security concerns. The relationship between India and Nepal is characterized by shared cultural, historical, and geographical ties, which have evolved into a robust military partnership. General Dwivedi’s trip is anticipated to pave the way for deeper cooperation in various areas including joint military exercises and strategic discussions on security issues affecting both nations.







