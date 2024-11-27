



The Indian Army has announced plans to open several significant battlefields, including Siachen Glacier, Galwan Valley, and Kargil, to tourists. This initiative aims to provide visitors with a firsthand experience of these historically important sites. The announcement was made by the Army Chief on November 27, 2024, highlighting a shift towards promoting tourism in these regions, which are typically associated with military operations and strategic importance.





Siachen Glacier: Known as one of the highest battlefields in the world, tourists will be able to visit the Siachen Base Camp without needing special permits, as confirmed earlier this year.





Galwan Valley: This area gained international attention due to the 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese troops. Opening it for tourism is expected to enhance awareness and understanding of the region's significance.





Kargil: Famous for the Kargil War in 1999, this site will also be accessible to tourists, allowing them to engage with its historical context.





The initiative is part of a broader strategy to boost tourism in Ladakh and provide visitors with insights into the challenges faced by the armed forces in these rugged terrains. The Army is expected to manage these tours while ensuring safety and preserving the environmental integrity of these sensitive areas.







