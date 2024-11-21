



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is currently on a five-day official visit to Nepal, where he is engaging in discussions with his Nepalese counterpart, General Ashok Sigdel. The primary focus of their talks is to enhance collaboration between the two armies, emphasizing mutual interests and military cooperation.





During his visit, which began on November 20, 2024, General Dwivedi participated in a ceremonial wreath-laying at the Bir Smarak (Martyr’s Memorial) in Kathmandu and received a Guard of Honour at the Nepal Army Headquarters. A significant highlight of this visit will be the conferment of the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army upon General Dwivedi by President Ramchandra Paudel in a special ceremony at Rastrapati Bhawan.





General Dwivedi's itinerary includes visits to the Army Staff College in Shivapuri and plans for a mountain flight, showcasing both military and cultural engagements during his stay.







