



India and Australia have recently signed a significant arrangement that enables air-to-air refuelling between their military aircraft, marking a pivotal step in enhancing their defence cooperation. This agreement was announced during the Australia-India Air Staff Talks held in New Delhi on November 21, 2024.





The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will utilize its KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft to refuel Indian Armed Forces aircraft. This capability is expected to extend the operational range and endurance of both nations' air forces, allowing for more effective joint operations across the Indo-Pacific region.





This is the first known air-to-air refuelling arrangement that India has established with any country, enhancing interoperability between the two nations' air forces. It facilitates greater collaboration and operational effectiveness in various scenarios, including joint exercises and deployments.





Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Reynolds of the RAAF highlighted that this arrangement strengthens the defence relationship between Australia and India, emphasizing their commitment to practical cooperation that contributes to regional stability. He noted that it opens valuable opportunities for personnel from both countries to work together, sharing knowledge and building trust.









This agreement builds on a series of increasing military engagements between India and Australia, including joint exercises such as Exercise Pitch Black, where Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft participate alongside Australian forces. The two countries are committed to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership aimed at enhancing security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.





This arrangement signifies a deepening of defence ties between India and Australia, reflecting their mutual interests in maintaining stability and security in the Indo-Pacific area.







