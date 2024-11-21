



India stands for freedom of navigation and adherence to international law: During the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus held in Vientiane, Laos, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's commitment to these principles. He stated that India supports unimpeded lawful commerce and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, reinforcing the importance of adhering to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) .





Singh reiterated India's long-standing approach of resolving international issues through dialogue. He highlighted that open communication fosters trust and cooperation, which are essential for sustainable partnerships and global stability .





Singh also called for embracing Buddhist doctrines of peaceful coexistence as a means to address ongoing global conflicts, suggesting that these principles could help alleviate tensions in an increasingly polarized world .





The Defence Minister noted the significance of ASEAN in shaping the "Asian Century" and expressed India's intent to enhance its partnership with ASEAN nations through a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership aimed at promoting a stable and secure future .





On the sidelines of the meeting, Singh held discussions with Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun, focusing on building trust and confidence between India and China post-recent disengagement agreements .







