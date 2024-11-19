



Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore have made a significant advancement in aerospace technology by developing an indigenous fuel injector specifically designed for fighter aircraft. This new high-performance injector system is set to be tested on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's upcoming fifth-generation fighter jet.





The team, led by Prof. Saptarshi Basu, has created a high-shear swirl injector that produces exceptionally small fuel droplets. This design is crucial for efficient fuel-air mixing and complete combustion, enhancing the overall performance of the aircraft's engines.





The injector was developed using state-of-the-art 3D printing techniques, which allowed for precise control over its design and functionality. This method has demonstrated superior performance compared to existing commercial alternatives across key parameters such as droplet sizing, spray pattern formation, flame stability, and flow consistency.





The development process involved extensive testing at IISc's advanced experimental facilities, capable of simulating high-pressure conditions and various fuel types. The team utilised sophisticated diagnostics like Particle Image Velocimetry (PIV) to visualize flow patterns and validate the injector's performance under different operational conditions.





Implications For AMCA





The AMCA project aims to position India among a select group of nations capable of producing fifth-generation fighter jets. The aircraft will feature advanced stealth capabilities, a large internal fuel capacity, and an internal weapons bay designed to carry a diverse array of munitions.





While the AMCA is still under development, the successful integration of this indigenous fuel injector marks a critical milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in defense technologies. The first prototype of the AMCA is expected to be ready within the next few years, with full-scale production anticipated by 2035.





Interestingly, this fuel injector technology has potential applications beyond military use; it could also be adapted for civil aviation with minimal modifications.





This development not only highlights India's growing capabilities in aerospace technology but also reflects a strategic move towards enhancing national security through indigenous innovation in defence systems.







