



A grenade was thrown during a busy Sunday market in Srinagar, resulting in injuries to at least ten individuals. The attack occurred near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) at around noon on November 3, 2024. The explosion caused panic among shoppers who were present at the time.





Initial reports indicate that the injured included locals, with three minors among them. Medical teams quickly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital for treatment. Authorities have confirmed that all injured individuals are stable.





This incident follows the recent killing of a top commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by security forces in Srinagar. The grenade was reportedly aimed at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle but missed its target, exploding instead near a street vendor's cart.





In response to the attack, police and paramilitary forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to locate those responsible for the attack. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the violence, emphasizing that there is no justification for targeting civilians.





The explosion has heightened security concerns in the region, which has seen a recent uptick in violence. The Chief Minister's remarks highlighted the need for effective measures to ensure public safety amid ongoing tensions.







