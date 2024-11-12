



Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has expressed optimism regarding India's position following Donald Trump's return to the White House. He believes that India is in a "sweet spot" due to the absence of significant friction points between the two nations, despite global concerns about Trump's policies.





Sachdev noted that while there may be worries globally about Trump's return, India is not expected to face major issues. He emphasized that any tariffs Trump might impose would apply universally, thus not disproportionately affecting India.





He highlighted the friendly relationship between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which could facilitate cooperation. This camaraderie is seen as beneficial for India, especially given their shared democratic values and strategic interests.





Sachdev mentioned potential economic benefits for India, particularly in manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. With Trump's previous administration focusing on tariffs against China, there is speculation that companies might shift manufacturing operations to India. Additionally, deregulation could enhance the competitiveness of Indian generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S. market.





India's growing market size, population, and military capabilities position it as a key player on the global stage, further solidifying its partnership with the United States under Trump's leadership.





Sachdev's insights suggest that India's strategic positioning and strong bilateral ties with the U.S. could lead to advantageous outcomes as Trump resumes his presidency.







