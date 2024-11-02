



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has expressed significant concern regarding the cancellation of Diwali celebrations in Canada, attributing it to a "prevailing atmosphere in Canada that has reached high levels of intolerance and extremism." This statement was made by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press conference on November 2, 2024, following the decision by Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre to withdraw from a Diwali event scheduled at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.





The cancellation has been perceived as particularly troubling against the backdrop of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. These tensions have intensified following allegations that Indian diplomats were involved in the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. The MEA criticized the decision to cancel the Diwali event, which had been a longstanding tradition for over two decades, bringing together various communities including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs. The event's organizers, the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), expressed disappointment, feeling marginalized by the political leaders' absence at what was meant to be a celebratory occasion.





In addition to commenting on the cancellation, the MEA condemned what it described as "irresponsible actions" by Canadian officials that could jeopardize bilateral relations. The ministry accused Canada of leaking unfounded allegations to international media and noted ongoing surveillance activities against Indian consular officials in Canada, which they deemed a violation of diplomatic norms. The MEA emphasized that such actions contribute to an environment of extremism and violence that complicates diplomatic interactions between the two nations.







