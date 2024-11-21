



The Supreme Court of India recently addressed the case of Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader serving a life sentence for terror-related charges, emphasizing the principle of fair trial in the context of his legal proceedings.





During a hearing, the court remarked, "In our country, even Ajmal Kasab was given a fair trial," highlighting the necessity for equitable treatment under the law, regardless of the severity of the charges against an individual.





Malik is serving a life-term in Delhi's Tihar jail in a terror funding case. In 2022, a court hearing Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act cases asked Malik to appear in person. Malik has also said he wants to appear in person. The CBI has challenged the Jammu court order, saying that Malik's physical appearance may disrupt the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir and witnesses against him may be endangered.





Malik's situation has been contentious, particularly regarding his physical presence in court for cross-examination. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) expressed concerns that Malik's appearance could disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, the Supreme Court suggested that a makeshift courtroom could be established within the prison to facilitate his cross-examination while addressing security issues. This proposal aims to balance the need for security with Malik's right to a fair trial.





The court's comments and suggestions reflect ongoing debates about legal rights and security concerns in high-profile cases involving terrorism. The Supreme Court is expected to continue deliberating on how best to handle Malik's case while ensuring that justice is served without compromising public safety.







