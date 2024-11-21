



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were photographed together during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. The interaction took place during a group photo session at the Museum of Modern Art, where both leaders were seen briefly conversing with U.S. President Joe Biden, who stood between them.





The backdrop of this meeting is marked by significant strain in India-Canada relations, particularly following Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 that Indian government agents were involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India has categorically dismissed these claims as "absurd," asserting that Nijjar was a designated terrorist and criticizing Canada for not doing enough to curb pro-Khalistan activities within its borders. The situation escalated when Canada sought to question Indian diplomats as "persons of interest" in the Nijjar case, prompting India to expel six Canadian diplomats and withdraw its own envoy from Ottawa.





Despite these tensions, the sight of Modi and Trudeau together at the summit highlights the complexities of international diplomacy, where leaders often engage in dialogue even amid significant disagreements. Modi has condemned recent acts of violence against Indian representatives in Canada, calling for justice and emphasizing that such acts will not weaken India's resolve.







