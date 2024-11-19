



The G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has prominently featured a declaration prioritizing the fight against hunger and poverty, spearheaded by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. During the summit, which took place on November 18-19, 2024, Lula launched a global alliance aimed at addressing these critical issues, which has received backing from over 80 countries, including all G20 members except Argentina.





This initiative seeks to coordinate international efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty, emphasizing that these challenges stem from political decisions rather than mere scarcity. Lula pointed out that the world produces nearly 6 billion tons of food annually, making the existence of hunger unacceptable.





The alliance is supported by significant entities such as the African Union, the European Union, various international organizations, development banks, and philanthropic foundations like the Rockefeller Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.





The summit occurs against a backdrop of geopolitical tension, particularly due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. Although these issues are pressing, Lula's focus remains on social issues like hunger alleviation. The declaration reflects a commitment to social inclusion and sustainable development amidst these global crises.





While there is broad support for hunger and poverty initiatives, diplomats have faced difficulties in reaching a consensus on how to address the ongoing wars, particularly regarding language that avoids assigning blame to any party involved.





With Donald Trump’s return to power in the U.S., discussions around trade, climate change, and international security may shift significantly. Brazilian officials anticipate that their agenda focusing on poverty and sustainable development could face challenges under new U.S. policies.





The G20 leaders' declaration underscores a renewed commitment to tackling hunger and poverty as central issues in global governance, reflecting Brazil's leadership under Lula's administration in addressing these pressing humanitarian challenges.







