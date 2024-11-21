



Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reshaped India's foreign policy, enhancing its global influence through a series of strategic diplomatic initiatives. His approach has been characterized by assertiveness, personal diplomacy, and a focus on building strong bilateral relationships.





Act East Policy





Modi revitalized India's "Look East" policy into the "Act East" policy, emphasizing deeper engagement with Southeast Asian nations. This shift has led to stronger economic, political, and security ties with countries like Japan, Australia, and ASEAN members, positioning India as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region.





Neighbourhood First Policy





Modi prioritized relations with neighbouring countries in South Asia. His government has engaged actively with SAARC nations and beyond, seeking to strengthen ties through initiatives such as inviting regional leaders to his swearing-in ceremony and enhancing connectivity projects.





Strengthening Ties With Major Powers





Modi's administration has fostered closer relations with the United States, marked by high-level visits and strategic partnerships. This alignment has been particularly focused on countering China's influence in Asia and enhancing defence cooperation. The U.S.-India relationship has seen significant growth in defence trade and joint military exercises.





Engagement With Gulf States





Modi has made substantial efforts to deepen ties with Gulf nations, recognizing their importance for energy security and economic partnerships. His frequent visits to countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have resulted in enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including defence and counterterrorism.





Participation In Global Forums





Under Modi's leadership, India has played a more active role in international organizations such as the G20 and BRICS. The successful hosting of the G20 summit showcased India's ability to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and build consensus among diverse nations.





Outcomes of Modi's Diplomatic Outreach





Increased Global Standing





Modi's foreign policy initiatives have elevated India's status on the global stage. India is now viewed as a significant player capable of contributing to global governance and addressing international challenges like climate change and terrorism.





Enhanced Soft Power





Through cultural diplomacy and outreach to the Indian diaspora, Modi has bolstered India's soft power. His speeches in various parliaments around the world have highlighted India's democratic values and cultural heritage, fostering goodwill towards India.





Strategic Alliances





Modi's government has successfully forged alliances that balance relations with both Western powers and traditional partners like Russia. This nuanced approach allows India to maintain strategic autonomy while engaging with competing global interests.





Economic Partnerships





The focus on economic diplomacy has led to increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in India and strengthened trade relationships. Initiatives like Make in India have attracted global companies looking to invest in the Indian market.





Challenges Ahead





Despite these successes, challenges remain. India's relationships with some neighbouring countries have been strained due to historical tensions, particularly with Pakistan. Additionally, balancing relations between major powers like the U.S. and Russia requires careful navigation of geopolitical sensitivities.





PM Modi's diplomatic outreach has significantly impacted India's global influence by establishing it as a proactive player on the world stage. His policies reflect a blend of traditional diplomacy and modern engagement strategies that aim to enhance India's role as a pivotal nation in international affairs.







