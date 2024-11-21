



PM Modi recently concluded a significant meeting with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his visit to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in over 50 years. This meeting took place on the sidelines of the second India-CARICOM Summit, where Modi emphasized the strong bilateral ties between India and Guyana.





Modi and Ali discussed enhancing cooperation in various sectors including skill development, agriculture, education, and energy. Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to being a trusted partner for Guyana in infrastructure and technology initiatives.





During this visit, Modi was conferred with Guyana's highest national award, The Order of Excellence. In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude towards President Ali and highlighted the award as a testament to the growing partnership between the two nations.





The meeting also served as a platform for Modi to engage with other Caribbean leaders, including those from Barbados, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda. Discussions focused on economic ties, climate change, healthcare collaboration, and cultural exchanges.





Modi described his interaction with President Ali as "excellent," reflecting a mutual desire to strengthen ties and explore new avenues for collaboration.







