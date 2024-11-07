The meeting between Yaqub & MEA joint secretary JP Singh took place in Kabul on Wednesday

India has taken a significant step in its diplomatic relations with Afghanistan by holding its first official talks with the Taliban's acting defence minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, on November 6, 2024. This meeting took place in Kabul and marks a notable shift in India's approach towards the Taliban since their return to power in 2021.





The Indian delegation was led by J P Singh, the joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responsible for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. Singh also met with other key Taliban figures, including Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, and former Afghan president Hamid Karzai.





The discussions focused on expanding bilateral relations, particularly in humanitarian cooperation and reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan. Both sides expressed a mutual interest in strengthening interactions between India and Afghanistan.





This meeting is significant as it represents the first formal engagement between an Indian official and a senior Taliban leader. Yaqub Mujahid is notably the son of Mullah Omar, the late founder of the Taliban. Historically, India has been cautious about engaging with the Taliban due to their previous rule and their close ties with Pakistan.





The Indian official's visit indicates India's readiness to increase its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, which has been facing severe economic challenges since the Taliban takeover. India has previously provided aid in the form of wheat and medical supplies to support the Afghan people.





The meeting comes at a time when relations between the Taliban and Pakistan are reportedly strained. By engaging with India, the Taliban may be signaling a desire to diversify their foreign relations and reduce their reliance on Pakistan, which has traditionally wielded significant influence over them.





During discussions, Yaqub Mujahid expressed hopes for stronger ties with India, including potential cooperation in defense matters. This could mark a shift in regional alliances and influence dynamics, particularly concerning Pakistan's reaction to increased Indian presence in Afghanistan.





In conclusion, this meeting not only signifies a potential thaw in relations between India and the Taliban but also reflects broader geopolitical shifts in South Asia. As India explores avenues for engagement with Afghanistan under Taliban rule, it aims to enhance its influence while addressing humanitarian needs in the region.





What Were The Key Topics Discussed Between India And The Taliban Defence Minister





During the meeting between the MEA joint secretary, J P Singh, and Mullah Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, several key topics were discussed, reflecting a significant moment in India-Taliban relations.





Both sides emphasized their mutual desire to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation. This includes a focus on various sectors that could benefit both nations.





A prominent topic was the need for increased humanitarian assistance. The discussions highlighted India's ongoing efforts to provide aid to Afghanistan, including food and medical supplies.





Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, who also met with Singh, stressed the importance of focusing on the education and training of Afghan youth as a vital area for collaboration.





The discussions included the potential for developing trade relations between India and Afghanistan, aiming to foster economic ties that could benefit both countries.





There was an emphasis on easing travel restrictions between India and Afghanistan, which could facilitate better communication and cooperation between the two nations.





The Taliban reiterated their commitment not to allow Afghan territory to be used against India, which is crucial for building trust in their relationship.





This meeting marks a pivotal step in India's diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan under Taliban rule, indicating a willingness to explore cooperation despite previous hesitations due to the Taliban's past governance.







