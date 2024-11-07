



The recent return of Donald Trump to the presidency presents a significant opportunity for India to deepen its defence ties with the United States. This potential for enhanced cooperation is rooted in several key factors that align both nations' strategic interests, particularly in response to China's assertive posture in the Indo-Pacific region.





Under Trump's first administration, defence ties between India and the U.S. saw substantial growth, including major arms sales and military cooperation initiatives. Analysts expect this trend to continue, with Trump likely to pursue a more robust defence relationship rather than a purely transactional approach. This includes ongoing arms sales and potentially accelerated deals for advanced military equipment, which could enhance India’s defence capabilities amidst rising security concerns along its borders.





The Quad, comprising the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia, is expected to gain further momentum under Trump 2.0. The alliance aims to counterbalance China's influence in the Indo-Pacific, and Trump's administration may push for deeper military cooperation, joint exercises, and intelligence sharing among member nations. This strategic alignment is critical as both countries seek stability in the region.





The Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), launched during the Biden administration, is anticipated to be strengthened under Trump as well. Enhanced cooperation in emerging technologies will be pivotal for both nations as they navigate challenges posed by China. However, India will likely demand greater commitments from the U.S. regarding technology transfers to ensure mutual benefits from these collaborations.





Trump's "Peace through Strength" doctrine aligns closely with India's counterterrorism objectives, particularly concerning threats from Pakistan-based groups. A renewed partnership could lead to more coordinated efforts against terrorism, enhancing regional stability. Both leaders share a commitment to addressing extremist threats, which could further solidify their defence collaboration.





While defence ties are a focal point, economic relations will also play a crucial role in shaping the partnership. Trump's "America First" policy may pose challenges regarding trade tariffs and protectionism, which could affect India's exports to the U.S.. Nonetheless, if Trump implements tariffs on Chinese goods, India might benefit as companies look to relocate manufacturing operations away from China. This shift could position India favorably within global supply chains.





Despite these opportunities, there are potential hurdles in the U.S.-India relationship under Trump 2.0:





Trump’s approach may prioritize immediate gains over long-term strategic partnerships, leading to complexities in negotiations around technology transfers and co-production agreements.





Trump's previous restrictions on immigration could adversely impact Indian professionals seeking opportunities in the U.S., particularly in technology sectors reliant on skilled labour from India.





In conclusion, Trump's return offers a pivotal moment for India to enhance its defence ties with the U.S., driven by shared strategic interests against China and a commitment to counterterrorism. However, navigating the complexities of trade relations and ensuring beneficial technology transfers will be crucial for maximizing this opportunity. As both nations look forward to redefining their partnership, the global community will closely observe how these dynamics unfold in the coming years.







