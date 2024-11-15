



The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed India's critical role as a vital partner for the United States in the Indo-Pacific region and global regional stability. During a press briefing, Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that the Biden administration has worked diligently over the past four years to deepen cooperation with India across various sectors, particularly in trade and security.





Patel noted that both President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken continue to regard India as an essential ally. He stated, "India continues to be a vital partner when it comes to Indo-Pacific and global regional stability" and expressed gratitude for the advancements made in U.S.-India relations during Biden's presidency.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs echoed these sentiments, describing the partnership with the U.S. as "very special" and committed to further strengthening ties under the incoming administration. Patel refrained from speculating on future relations, emphasizing that he was not in a position to comment on the incoming administration's policies regarding India.





Overall, the U.S. views its relationship with India as pivotal in addressing regional challenges and promoting a stable, secure Indo-Pacific environment.







