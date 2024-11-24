



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the growing global interest in India's initiatives and achievements. Speaking at an event, he stated, "Today everybody sees something of interest in India's endeavours," highlighting the positive perception of India on the international stage.





Jaishankar noted that this interest is not just superficial; it reflects a broader recognition of India's significant progress and its potential as a key player in global affairs. He attributed this shift to various factors, including India's strategic partnerships, economic growth, and diplomatic efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade.





He also underscored the importance of India's relationships with countries like Australia, where he mentioned the transformation in bilateral ties, driven by mutual efforts and shared values. This includes the upcoming inauguration of India's fourth consulate in Australia and ongoing collaborations aimed at enhancing economic and educational partnerships.





Jaishankar's remarks indicate a strong optimism about India's role in the world, suggesting that nations are increasingly eager to engage with India across multiple sectors.







