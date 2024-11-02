



Recent developments in China's naval aviation have seen the deployment of the new J-15B ship-borne fighter from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) aircraft carriers, specifically the Liaoning and Shandong. This marks a significant advancement in China's military capabilities, particularly in carrier operations.





The J-15B was prominently featured during joint exercises involving both the Liaoning (CV-16) and Shandong (CV-17) carriers, which took place in the South China Sea. This event is notable as it represents the first time these two carriers have operated together in such a capacity, accompanied by a fleet of at least 32 J-15 fighters.





Among the airborne fighters, military analysts noted that at least nine were identified as J-15Bs, distinguished by their lighter-coloured radar Radomes compared to the older J-15A variants.





The J-15B (a reverse-engineered Sukhoi Su-33 a Soviet/Russian all-weather carrier-based twin-engine air superiority fighter) is designed for Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) operations, a significant upgrade from the Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) system previously used. This capability is essential for future operations on China's new Fujian-class carriers, which utilize electromagnetic catapult systems similar to those employed by U.S. Navy vessels.





Operational Readiness: Reports indicate that the J-15B has successfully conducted takeoff and landing tests aboard the Liaoning, confirming its operational status within the carrier air groups. This deployment aligns with China's broader strategy to enhance its naval power projection capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.





The simultaneous operation of both aircraft carriers alongside advanced fighter jets like the J-15B signals a clear intent from China to assert its military presence in contested waters. Analysts suggest that this not only showcases China's growing naval strength but also serves as a strategic manoeuvre amid ongoing regional tensions over territorial disputes.





The introduction of the J-15B into active service aboard China's aircraft carriers represents a pivotal moment for the PLAN, enhancing its operational capabilities and signalling a shift towards more sophisticated naval warfare strategies.







