Rajnath Singh has voiced Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s unwavering resolve to create an ‘Adaptive Defence’ in the country to counter the challenges posed by the fast-changing world in today’s times. He was addressing the inaugural Delhi Defence Dialogue (DDD) organised by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), on the theme ‘Adaptive Defence: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Modern Warfare’, in New Delhi on November 12, 2024.





Rajnath said that ‘Adaptive Defence’ is a strategic approach where a nation’s military and defence mechanisms continuously evolve to counter emerging threats effectively. “‘Adaptive Defence’ is not merely responding to what has happened but anticipating what could happen, and preparing for it proactively. In essence, it involves cultivating a mindset and capability to adapt, innovate & thrive, even in the face of unpredictable and evolving circumstances. Situational awareness, flexibility at strategic and tactical levels, resilience, agility, and integration with the futuristic technologies are the keys to understand and create adaptive defence. It must be the mantra of our strategic formulations and operational responses,” he stated.





He described ‘Adaptive Defence’ as not merely a strategic choice but a necessity. “As the threats to our nation have evolved, so too must our defence systems and strategies. We should be prepared for all future contingencies. It is more than just protecting our borders; it is about securing our future,” he said.





Rajnath Singh pointed out that traditional notions of war are being reshaped by emerging technologies and evolving strategic partnerships, with new perspectives, doctrines and concepts of operations emerging within the Armed Forces in keeping with the changing nature of threats & challenges. He termed the present age as Grey Zone and Hybrid warfare where traditional ways to defend have been challenged. Continuous adaptation is the best strategy to deal with the emerging challenges, he said.





He threw light on the diverse range of security challenges faced by India, from the traditional border-related threats to unconventional issues such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, and hybrid warfare. He asserted that the Government recognised the need for an adaptive defence strategy in a changing geopolitical & technological scenario, and has taken several initiatives to build a robust & self-reliant ecosystem. It includes establishing the institution of the Chief of Defence Staff, promoting jointness among the three Services, improvising the training curriculum and forging new defence partnerships around the world.





He further emphasised that, in the present age of digitisation and information overload, the world is facing an unprecedented scale of psychological warfare. He stated that the Government is determined to employ adaptive defence strategies to counter the menace of information warfare against national security.





Rajnath Singh reiterated the Government’s commitment to keep India among the leading countries working on emerging technologies in cyberspace and Artificial Intelligence (AI). A country of the size and potential of India has to have the capability and wherewithal to deal with the imminent global innovations of AI in defence, he said.





He stated that drones and swarm technologies are bringing fundamental changes in the ways & means of warfare. “India is aiming to become a drone hub of the world. Several initiatives have been taken in this regard. This would not only help the Indian economy but also significantly contribute to our Make in India and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme. We are already working to improve Research & Development through reliable certification mechanisms, and facilitate Indian Intellectual Property creation in this sector. Additionally, we have also introduced rewards for innovation through the schemes of iDEX and ADITI,” he added.





Rajnath Singh called for adopting a collaborative approach to deal with contemporary problems of defence and security. He stressed that the actors involved in these matters are not only states, but non-state as well. “The current geopolitical dynamics and cross-border issues make a collaborative approach to defence essential. The ambiguities of the cyberspace, AI and the vast potential of quantum & nanotechnologies further demand collaboration and sharing of knowledge, perspectives, information & strategies, if possible,” he said.





Raksha Mantri exuded confidence that DDD will help in analysing the aspects of jointness and integration. “Jointness cannot and should not be restricted to the military domain of individual countries. Our interconnectedness is as much a blessing as it is a challenge. If our threats are transnational so should be our solutions,” he said.





Raksha Mantri was of the view that it is rare to find a technological solution today that is completely designed, developed, manufactured and consumed within the same country. This is the nature of globalisation and the inter-dependence that it has created. “The logic of both economies of scale and the sources of expertise demand that the solutions should be logically collaborative. And our inter-connectedness allows and facilitates such collaborations without the limitations of geography,” he said.





Rajnath expressed confidence that by bringing together policymakers, military experts and scholars, DDD will generate innovative ideas and collaborative strategies to enhance the country’s defence posture. He termed it is a vital initiative that aspires to strengthen the strategic vision emphasising a comprehensive approach and facilitating informed discussions that contribute to national, regional and global security. “We intend to foster strategic partnerships, promote indigenous defence production, and find ways to adapt to emerging technologies,” he stated.





Raksha Mantri enumerated the robust steps taken by the Government to deal with contemporary threats. The decisions include unveiling of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020; establishment of Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu; notification of positive indigenisation lists; increase in FDI limit and launch of the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative. He said: “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, with focus on self-reliance in the defence sector, forms the bedrock of our vision. The emphasis on indigenous capabilities aligns with our aim to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. This must not be seen as an isolationist approach, as we are very much open to foreign investment, collaboration, joint R&D and co-production within the broader framework of ‘Make in India’ initiative.”





Rajnath Singh added that the ‘Make in India’ campaign has witnessed success through indigenous projects such as Light Combat Aircraft ‘TEJAS’, INS Vikrant, and DRDO’s missile programmes. “Today, we are also witnessing the fruits of our endeavour in the rising exports of defence items. Currently, India is exporting defence items to over 100 nations, with the top three destinations for defence exports in 2023-24 being the USA, France, and Armenia. We hope to achieve the target of Rs 50,000 crore worth of defence exports by 2029,” he stated.





The DDD is a flagship platform of MP-IDSA for addressing the multifaceted challenges of defence and security in India. As the landscape of warfare becomes increasingly complex, the platform is designed to discuss the evolving landscape of international security and defence strategies, with a focus on India’s defence. The dialogue aims to exchange views and foster collaboration among defence experts, policymakers, and military leaders. Further, as India navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, the DDD serves as a critical forum for addressing the need for a robust defence strategy that not only addresses immediate threats but also anticipates future challenges.





