



The growing interest in India's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system, particularly from France and Armenia, highlights its increasing significance in global defence markets. This demand is driven by several factors, including the system's advanced capabilities, its successful deployment in conflict scenarios, and the strengthening defence ties between India and other nations.





Key Factors Driving Demand for Pinaka Rocket System





Advanced Capabilities





The Pinaka system is designed to deliver a rapid barrage of rockets, capable of striking targets at ranges exceeding 75 kilometers. It can fire 12 rockets in just 44 seconds, making it highly effective for modern artillery operations. This rapid-fire capability is crucial for military forces looking to achieve tactical advantages during engagements, especially in dynamic battlefield environments where speed and precision are paramount.





Successful Export To Armenia





Armenia has already placed orders for the Pinaka system as part of its efforts to bolster defences against Azerbaijan. The success of this export not only showcases the system's operational effectiveness but also positions India as a reliable supplier of advanced military technology. The performance of Pinaka in real-world scenarios has further enhanced its appeal to other nations, including France.





Strategic Interest From France





France's interest in the Pinaka system stems from its need for a comparable multi-barrel rocket launcher, particularly as it evaluates various systems from leading defence manufacturers globally. Brigadier General Stephane Richou of the French Army emphasized that France is looking for systems that can meet their specific military needs and highlighted India's growing reputation as a significant player in defence manufacturing. The evaluation of Pinaka aligns with broader strategic partnerships between India and France, which include ongoing collaborations on various defence projects such as Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines.





Strengthening Defence Ties





The bilateral relationship between India and France extends beyond mere transactions; it encompasses deep strategic cooperation aimed at mutual security interests. Recent discussions during high-level meetings have focused on enhancing defence collaboration, which includes evaluating advanced systems like the Pinaka. This partnership is indicative of a broader trend where countries are increasingly looking to diversify their defence procurement sources away from traditional suppliers.





The growing demand for India's Pinaka rocket system reflects a significant shift in global defence dynamics, where countries are seeking more diverse and capable military solutions. As India continues to enhance its defence manufacturing capabilities and expand its export footprint, systems like Pinaka are likely to play a pivotal role in establishing India as a key player in the international arms market. The potential acquisition by France would not only validate India's technological advancements but also strengthen strategic ties between the two nations further.





What Makes The Pinaka Rocket System Stand Out Compared To Other Multi-Barrel Rocket Launchers





The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system stands out in the global defence landscape due to its unique features and capabilities that differentiate it from other similar systems. Here are the key aspects that contribute to its prominence:





Key Features of the Pinaka Rocket System





High Rate of Fire





The Pinaka can deliver a rapid barrage of fire, launching 12 rockets in just 44 seconds. This capability allows it to saturate a target area quickly, making it effective for both offensive operations and suppression of enemy positions before ground assaults.





Extended Range And Variants





Pinaka has multiple variants with varying ranges:





Mark-I: Approximately 40 km Mark-I Enhanced: Up to 60 km Mark-II: Capable of reaching up to 75 km Future Developments: Plans for a Mark-III variant with ranges exceeding 120 km are underway.





This flexibility in range allows military planners to adapt the system for different operational scenarios, from border defence to counter-terrorism.





Precision And Guidance Systems





While traditional rocket systems are generally less accurate than artillery guns, the Pinaka has been upgraded with guidance systems that enhance its precision. The integration of navigation and control systems linked with the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) improves targeting accuracy significantly, making it suitable for modern warfare where precision is crucial.





Versatility In Payloads





The Pinaka system can carry various types of warheads, including high-explosive and submunition warheads, allowing it to engage different types of targets effectively. This versatility is essential for adapting to various combat situations, whether targeting troop concentrations or enemy fortifications.





Mobility And Deployment





Mounted on Tatra trucks, the Pinaka system is designed for high mobility, enabling quick repositioning after firing—a tactic known as "shoot and scoot." This capability minimizes vulnerability to counter-battery fire, enhancing survivability on the battlefield.





Cost-Effectiveness





Compared to other advanced multi-barrel rocket systems like the U.S. M270 MLRS, which costs significantly more, the Pinaka is relatively inexpensive at approximately ₹2.3 crore (around $280,000) per unit. This cost-effectiveness makes it an attractive option for countries looking to modernize their artillery capabilities without incurring exorbitant expenses.





In conclusion, the combination of rapid fire capability, extended range, enhanced accuracy through guidance systems, versatility in payloads, mobility, and cost-effectiveness makes the Pinaka rocket system a standout option among multi-barrel rocket launchers globally. Its successful deployment in past conflicts and ongoing interest from countries like France and Armenia further underscore its strategic value in modern military operations.







