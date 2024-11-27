



India has recently signed a Project Implementation Agreement with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to advance solar energy projects in four Indo-Pacific countries: Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles. This agreement, finalized on November 26, 2024, signifies India's commitment to renewable energy and its role in supporting climate action in vulnerable island nations.





India will invest USD 2 million in these solar projects, which aim to address energy challenges faced by the recipient countries, such as unreliable electricity supply and the perishability of agricultural products.





Project Focus: The projects will focus on:





Cold storage solutions

Solarization of healthcare facilities

Solar water pumping systems





The ISA will act as the Project Implementing Agency (PIA), providing necessary programmatic support to ensure successful project execution.





This initiative aligns with the commitments made during the Quad leaders' summit in September 2024, where member countries pledged to enhance cooperation on clean energy transitions. The projects are expected to improve energy access, create jobs, and provide reliable power supply in these regions, which are particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change.





India's leadership role within the ISA is crucial as it aims to promote solar energy deployment globally. The ISA was established in 2015 by India and France to facilitate collaboration among countries for solar energy development. With this new agreement, India reinforces its position as a leader in renewable energy initiatives within the Indo-Pacific region, contributing significantly to global climate goals.







