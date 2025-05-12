



Operation Sindoor, launched by India in early May 2025, marks a decisive shift in the country’s approach to cross-border terrorism and its engagement with Pakistan. In a televised address following the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Operation Sindoor was not merely a military action but a doctrinal transformation-signalling a new, uncompromising policy against state-sponsored terror.





The operation was conceived as a direct response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives, mostly tourists. In the early hours of May 7, Indian armed forces executed precision strikes deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting nine high-value terror launchpads linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. These strikes extended into areas like Bahawalpur and Muridke-long considered “universities of terror”-and even into Punjab province, breaking the previous convention of limiting military action to border regions.





PM Modi emphasized that Operation Sindoor is not a one-off event but the beginning of a sustained and decisive campaign. He asserted that India will no longer distinguish between terrorists and their state sponsors; both will be treated as legitimate targets if Indian citizens are harmed. This stance was reinforced by senior military leaders, who described the operation as the new normal: any attack on India would be met with overwhelming and targeted retaliation, regardless of where the perpetrators are based.





The operation also demonstrated India’s enhanced military capabilities, including the use of advanced weapon systems like the indigenous Akash air defence system and Rafale jets armed with SCALP cruise missiles. Indian forces successfully neutralized waves of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles deployed by Pakistan, highlighting the country’s preparedness for modern, multi-domain warfare.





A critical element of the new doctrine is the rejection of “nuclear blackmail.” PM Modi made it clear that threats of nuclear escalation from Pakistan would not deter India from defending its citizens and interests. He also signaled a broader policy shift, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and making future dialogue with Pakistan contingent upon addressing terrorism and the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The psychological and strategic impact of Operation Sindoor is significant. By striking at the heart of terror infrastructure and showcasing the ability to target deep within Pakistan, India has drawn new red lines. The message is unequivocal: any act of terror against India will invite a swift, visible, and disproportionate response, fundamentally altering the calculus for Pakistan’s military and its support for terrorist groups.





Operation Sindoor represents a watershed moment in India’s security policy. It has established a new normal of proactive, robust, and sustained counterterrorism operations, with the clear intent to deter future attacks and hold both terrorists and their state sponsors accountable. This doctrinal change, articulated at the highest political and military levels, signals India’s readiness to redefine the rules of engagement in South Asia.





