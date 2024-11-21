



Russia Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Ukraine: On November 21, 2024, Russia reportedly launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Astrakhan region, marking the first use of such a weapon in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The missile targeted the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, focusing on critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the extent of damage or casualties resulting from this strike.





This missile launch follows Ukraine's recent use of U.S.-made ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets deep within Russian territory. In response, the U.S. has announced a new military aid package worth $275 million, which includes additional military equipment to support Ukraine's defense efforts.





The ICBM launch is seen as a significant escalation in the conflict, particularly given President Vladimir Putin's recent updates to Russia's nuclear doctrine, which now considers aggression from non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers as a direct threat to its sovereignty. The Kremlin has warned that Ukraine's use of long-range Western missiles would provoke severe retaliatory measures.





The international community is closely monitoring these developments, as the use of an ICBM could signal a dangerous shift in military strategy. While some reports indicate that the missile may not have been a true ICBM, but rather a ballistic missile, the implications of such a launch are significant and raise concerns about potential further escalations in hostilities.







