



Pearly Pandya, Director of International Government Business at Axiom Space, recently shared insights about the upcoming Axiom-4 mission in an exclusive interview with NDTV. This mission marks a significant milestone as it will see Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla travel to the International Space Station (ISS), making him only the second Indian astronaut to go to space since Rakesh Sharma in 1984.





Key Highlights From The Interview





The Axiom-4 mission is expected to launch between April and June 2025, led by Dr. Peggy Whitson, a highly experienced former NASA astronaut. As the mission pilot, Shubhanshu Shukla will be responsible for navigation and emergency protocols, although much of the Crew Dragon spacecraft's operations are autonomous.





Pandya emphasised India's emergence as a space superpower, citing the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as evidence of the country's growing capabilities in space exploration. She expressed excitement about India's plans for its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Indian Space Station), projected to be operational by 2035.





Axiom Space is exploring partnerships with India's space agency ISRO and private Indian launch companies to potentially utilize Indian rockets for future missions. This initiative aligns with India's recent efforts to open its space sector to private players and enhance its commercial space capabilities.





The cost per seat on commercial missions like Axiom-4 is estimated to be in the mid-$60 million range, highlighting the financial aspects of such ambitious space endeavours.





Mission Overview



