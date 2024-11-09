



The Indian Army's plans to acquire Stryker armoured vehicles from Canada are currently in a state of uncertainty due to escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. This situation has arisen following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations regarding India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India has vehemently denied. These developments have significantly strained bilateral relations, leading to doubts about the feasibility of the Stryker deal, which was initially agreed upon during a 2+2 meeting between India and the United States in 2023.





The diplomatic fallout has prompted calls within India to reconsider ongoing negotiations for the Stryker vehicles, which are manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems Canada (GDLS-C). Experts argue that engaging with Canada amid these tensions could send a negative signal regarding India's stance on national security and counter-terrorism efforts.





The Indian Army had been looking to procure these vehicles for deployment in sensitive areas, particularly along the border with China in Ladakh. Initial discussions included a limited purchase followed by co-production arrangements in India. However, sources indicate that there has been little progress on this front since the diplomatic rift escalated.





Concerns Over Indigenous Production





Amidst the ongoing discussions about the Stryker deal, there is a growing sentiment among Indian defence experts and industry leaders advocating for a shift towards indigenous military solutions. The Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, is highlighted as a viable alternative that aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative. This platform has already seen limited induction into service and has garnered international interest, including an order from Morocco.





The emphasis on domestic production is not only seen as a strategic move but also as a way to bolster India's defence manufacturing capabilities without relying on foreign entities that may be embroiled in political controversies. Experts argue that investing in local defence industries could yield better long-term benefits for national security and economic self-sufficiency.





The Indian Army's plans to procure Stryker armoured vehicles from Canada are currently stalled due to heightened diplomatic tensions. This situation has led to increased scrutiny of foreign military procurement and a renewed focus on indigenous alternatives like the WhAP, which could fulfill similar operational requirements without the complications associated with international relations. As India navigates this complex geopolitical landscape, the emphasis on self-reliance in defence manufacturing appears more critical than ever.







