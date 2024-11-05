



The Russian Su-57 stealth fighter, also dubbed mockingly by NATO as the "Felon," has made its debut in China, landing at Taiyuan airport on November 3, 2024. This event marks the first time the aircraft has been showcased outside of Russia, specifically at the upcoming Zhuhai Air Show, which runs from November 12 to 17, 2024. The Su-57 is being presented to both Chinese and international audiences, with potential discussions about export agreements anticipated during the exhibition.





The aircraft displayed is identified as prototype number "054," which has undergone modernization from its initial test flight configuration. It is powered by AL-41F1 engines, typical for earlier models, while future variants are expected to feature the more advanced Izdeliye 30 engine.





This appearance is strategically significant for Russia as it seeks to bolster defence ties with China amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. While China has its own fifth-generation fighter, the J-20, showcasing the Su-57 serves to highlight Russia's capabilities in advanced military technology.





Early reactions from Chinese social media have been mixed, with some users mocking visible design flaws like exposed screws and poor fuselage joints that detract from the aircraft's stealth profile. This scrutiny poses a public relations challenge for Russia as it aims to attract international buyers.





The presence of the Su-57 at the Zhuhai Airshow underscores deepening military cooperation between Russia and China. Despite China's official stance against military collaboration with Russia, reports suggest ongoing exchanges of military technology and components between the two nations. This relationship could potentially alter regional defence dynamics and influence arms sales in Asia and beyond.





The Su-57's debut at an international Air Show represents a significant moment for Russia's defence industry. While it aims to attract interest from potential buyers like India and Algeria, the aircraft's reception may reflect broader perceptions of Russian military technology in comparison to China's advancements in aerospace capabilities. As the Air Show approaches, all eyes will be on how the Su-57 performs both in static display and potential flight demonstrations.







