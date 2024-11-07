



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held positive discussions with business leaders in Sydney, Australia, on November 7, 2024, during his official visit. He met with CEOs and representatives from the Business Council of Australia to explore ways to enhance business and investment linkages between India and Australia. Jaishankar emphasized the ongoing transformations in India across various sectors, including digital technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, and skilling.





In his remarks on social media, Jaishankar highlighted the natural complementarities between the two countries that can foster mutual growth. He stated, "Our robust business and investment linkages are key drivers of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between India and Australia.





Additionally, Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and expressed gratitude for their contributions to strengthening India-Australia relations. He described the Indian community in Australia as a "living bridge" that enhances bilateral ties through their achievements in various fields such as academia, research, technology, business, and healthcare.





Jaishankar's visit also included participation in discussions at the Lowy Institute and meetings with Australian officials, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, where they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.







