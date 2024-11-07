



India and Zambia recently held the 6th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission on November 6, 2024, in Lusaka. This session was co-chaired by Kirti Vardhan Singh, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, and Mulambo Haimbe, Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The meeting aimed to enhance bilateral relations as both countries celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.





In 2023-24, trade between India and Zambia reached approximately USD 448.39 million, with India committing over USD 5 billion in investments in Zambia, solidifying its status as a major foreign investor in the country.





The leaders discussed expanding cooperation across various sectors, including agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, and defence. Notably, India proposed gifting 100 solar power irrigation pumps to Zambia to enhance agricultural productivity.





Singh participated in an environmental initiative by planting a mango sapling at the Indian High Commission in Lusaka, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," which promotes environmental conservation.





Both sides emphasized the importance of regular political exchanges and agreed to organize more events to commemorate their diplomatic relationship. They also discussed the early commencement of the India-Zambia Technology Transfer Programme and cooperation in renewable energy projects.







