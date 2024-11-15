



JFD, the submarine rescue and escape training subsidiary of UK-based maritime engineering and energy company James Fisher and Sons plc, announced on 14 November that it had signed a new contract that aims to boost the Indian Navy’s underwater capabilities.





JFD, a leader in submarine rescue services, has significantly expanded its partnership with the Indian Navy by securing a £193 million contract to enhance its underwater capabilities. This contract involves the provision and long-term support of two advanced submarine rescue systems, marking a critical step in bolstering the Indian Navy's operational readiness for submarine emergencies.





The contract includes the design, construction, and supply of two complete fly-away submarine rescue systems, which consist of Deep Search and Rescue Vehicles (DSRV), Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS), and Transfer Under Pressure (TUP) systems. Additionally, it encompasses a 25-year comprehensive maintenance support service.





JFD's systems are designed to ensure rapid deployment and effective rescue operations, minimizing the time from system deployment to the actual rescue. The innovative designs will enhance the Indian Navy's ability to conduct successful rescues from distressed submarines.





As part of the contract, JFD will train local engineers in India to maintain these systems, fostering an indigenous expertise in submarine rescue capabilities. This initiative aims to create a sustainable operational framework within the Indian Navy.





The delivery of these systems follows successful sea trials that demonstrated their capabilities in real-world scenarios, including personnel transfer from submarines at significant depths. The Indian Navy now possesses one of the most advanced submarine rescue capabilities globally.





The expansion of JFD's partnership with the Indian Navy not only strengthens India's maritime safety but also positions the country among a select group of nations equipped with sophisticated submarine rescue technology. This collaboration reflects JFD's commitment to providing world-class safety solutions for submariners and enhances its presence in global submarine rescue operations.





As part of this effort, the company had conducted extensive air transportability trials for the third-generation submarine rescue system with the Indian Air Force’s Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft. The trials proved the functionality of the ground handling equipment provided by JFD to interface with the IL-76, enabling the safe loading and unloading of all elements of the submarine rescue system.







