



The Indian Army has recently inducted 550 ASMI machine pistols, manufactured by Lokesh Machines, into its Northern Command, which plays a crucial role in counterterrorism operations in Jammu & Kashmir. This induction marks a significant step towards enhancing India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with the country's 'Atmanirbharta Bharat' initiative aimed at boosting indigenous production capabilities.





The ASMI machine pistol, developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed for close-quarter battles and specialized operations. It features a unique semi-bullpup design that allows for single-handed operation, functioning effectively as both a pistol and a submachine gun. The weapon is chambered for 9x19mm ammunition, weighs under 2.4 kg, and has an 8-inch barrel with a 33-round magazine capacity.





U.S. Sanctions





Interestingly, Lokesh Machines was among 19 Indian firms sanctioned by the U.S. government on October 30 for allegedly supporting Russia's military efforts. Despite this sanctioning, the induction of the ASMI machine pistols was confirmed to have occurred prior to these restrictions being imposed. Officials indicated that this procurement was part of an emergency acquisition process to enhance military capabilities.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has stated that these firms did not violate any domestic laws regarding their trade activities with Russia, and they are currently engaging with U.S. authorities to clarify any export control issues arising from these transactions.





The successful induction of the ASMI machine pistol underscores India's commitment to developing its defence sector independently. The Army's announcement highlighted that this move not only strengthens local production but also reflects broader trends in India’s defence strategy, which includes phased bans on weapon imports and increased foreign direct investment in local defence manufacturing.





The induction of the ASMI machine pistols represents a pivotal moment for India's defence manufacturing landscape, showcasing both technological advancement and strategic autonomy amidst international challenges.







