



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in significant bilateral meetings with leaders from Indonesia and Portugal during the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Brazil on November 18, 2024.





Meeting With Indonesia





PM Modi met with President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, marking a notable occasion as both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. The discussions centered on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including commerce, security, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. Modi expressed his commitment to expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasizing the importance of these ties in addressing mutual interests and challenges.





Meeting With Portugal





In his meeting with Prime Minister Luís Montenegro of Portugal, PM Modi focused on strengthening economic partnerships. The leaders explored opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy and green hydrogen, areas that hold significant potential for both countries. Modi highlighted the historical ties between India and Portugal, aiming to invigorate economic linkages further while also discussing defense relations and cultural exchanges.





These meetings are part of Modi's broader diplomatic efforts at the G20 summit, where he also interacted with leaders from other nations, reinforcing India's role in global dialogues.







