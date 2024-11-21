



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Guyanese Parliament today, November 21, 2024, marking a significant milestone in his diplomatic efforts. This address is notable as it is the 14th time he has spoken before a foreign legislature, a record for any Indian Prime Minister. His previous speeches have included addresses to various parliaments across continents, including the U.S. Congress, where he has spoken twice, as well as legislative bodies in Australia, Fiji, Mauritius, Uganda, and several Asian nations.





During this visit to Guyana, Modi is recognized as the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in over 50 years. His address is part of a broader three-nation tour that also included stops in Nigeria and Brazil. This engagement underscores India's growing global influence and Modi's commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations with countries across the globe.





In recognition of his leadership and efforts to strengthen India-Guyana relations, PM Modi was awarded Guyana's highest national honour, The Order of Excellence, by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali during this visit. His speeches are viewed as pivotal moments that help position India as a key player in international diplomacy and cooperation.





Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reshaped India's foreign policy, enhancing its global influence through a series of strategic diplomatic initiatives. His approach has been characterized by assertiveness, personal diplomacy, and a focus on building strong bilateral relationships.







