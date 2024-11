Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov is set to visit India on November 11-12, 2024, to engage in significant discussions aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.





His visit will include participation in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai on November 11, which focuses on fostering ties among entrepreneurs from both countries.





The forum will cover various thematic sessions, including industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, finance, digital technologies, and interregional collaboration.





On November 12, Manturov will co-chair the 25th Session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation alongside India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.





This session is a platform for discussing broader trade and economic relations and includes several planned bilateral meetings. The visit underscores both countries' commitment to strengthening their economic ties amid evolving global dynamics.