



XTerra Robotics, established in 2023 at the start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of IIT Kanpur, is an innovative Indian start-up focused on robotics and artificial intelligence. The company specializes in developing autonomous-legged robots, aiming to enhance efficiency, safety, and speed in various tasks.





XTerra Robotics is committed to creating advanced robotic solutions that assist individuals in performing tasks more effectively. Their robots are designed to navigate diverse terrains, making them suitable for applications in industries such as construction, oil and gas, security, and surveillance. The start-up emphasizes human-robot collaboration, enabling robots to work alongside humans in various operational environments





Product Offerings





The company has introduced several robotic models, including:





SVAN M1: A four-legged robot weighing 9 kg with a payload capacity of approximately 2 kg. It features a maximum speed of 0.7 m/s and operates within a temperature range of -5 to 40°C.





SVAN M2: A more advanced model weighing 11 kg with a payload capacity of around 5 kg. It can reach speeds up to 1.0 m/s and shares similar operational temperature specifications as the SVAN M1.





These robots are engineered for exceptional mobility and agility, equipped with advanced onboard computers and middleware for seamless operation.





Industry Impact





XTerra Robotics strong focus on deep-tech innovation and AI application is enabling the robots to adapt and learn from their environment. These types of solutions could have a broad range of applications, from industrial automation and healthcare to exploration and disaster response.





XTerra Robotics aims to transform how industries approach automation by providing tailored robotic solutions that address specific challenges in locomotion and operational efficiency. Their focus on deep technology positions them as a key player in the evolving landscape of robotics in India.







